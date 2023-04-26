Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

The 36-month beta value for CYBR is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for CYBR is 40.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CYBR on April 26, 2023 was 403.55K shares.

CYBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) has dropped by -10.76 compared to previous close of 136.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has seen a -7.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.52% decline in the past month and a -10.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.97% for CYBR’s stock, with a -14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $185 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYBR, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CYBR Trading at -14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.87. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.