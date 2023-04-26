An In-Depth Look at Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (SLAB) Stock Performance

The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has seen a -12.29% decrease in the past week, with a -11.42% drop in the past month, and a -4.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for SLAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.52% for SLAB’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is 60.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is $187.57, which is $38.53 above the current market price. The public float for SLAB is 31.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On April 26, 2023, SLAB’s average trading volume was 554.81K shares.

SLAB) stock’s latest price update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB)’s stock price has plunge by -4.50relation to previous closing price of 156.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

SLAB Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.61. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Wyatt Christy, who sale 674 shares at the price of $166.38 back on Apr 21. After this action, Wyatt Christy now owns 5,720 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $112,140 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 500 shares at $166.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 6,580 shares at $83,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.