An In-Depth Look at Pentair plc’s (PNR) Stock Performance

The stock of Pentair plc (PNR) has gone up by 0.83% for the week, with a 2.97% rise in the past month and a 5.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for PNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for PNR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Right Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNR is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PNR is $59.80, which is $6.28 above the current price. The public float for PNR is 163.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNR on April 26, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

PNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 53.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/21 that J.P. Morgan’s Tusa Doesn’t Just Hate GE Stock. He Hates Pentair Too.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PNR, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

PNR Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.45. In addition, Pentair plc saw 18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from BRYAN GLYNIS, who sale 3,947 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, BRYAN GLYNIS now owns 27,609 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $178,168 using the latest closing price.

GLENN T MICHAEL, the Director of Pentair plc, sale 3,947 shares at $46.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that GLENN T MICHAEL is holding 26,496 shares at $184,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pentair plc (PNR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.