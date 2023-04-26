Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 20.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $252.94, which is $12.99 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 532.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On April 26, 2023, AMGN’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 244.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Humira Faces Competition From First U.S. Copycat

AMGN’s Market Performance

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has seen a -0.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.87% gain in the past month and a -5.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for AMGN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for AMGN’s stock, with a -2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AMGN, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

AMGN Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.59. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 246.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.