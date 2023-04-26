Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Stock Sees a-5.26 Decrease

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a -8.21% decrease in the past week, with a -12.80% drop in the past month, and a -8.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for AYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for AYX’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AYX is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for AYX is 60.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on April 26, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.26 in relation to previous closing price of 51.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to AYX, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

AYX Trading at -17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.07. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.