Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is 19.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLE is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allegion plc (ALLE) is $120.58, which is $18.63 above the current market price. The public float for ALLE is 87.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On April 26, 2023, ALLE’s average trading volume was 816.48K shares.

ALLE) stock’s latest price update

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 103.14. However, the company has experienced a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLE’s Market Performance

Allegion plc (ALLE) has experienced a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month, and a -10.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ALLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for ALLE’s stock, with a -2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLE stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ALLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLE in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $128 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLE reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for ALLE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALLE, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

ALLE Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLE fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.98. In addition, Allegion plc saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLE starting from Braun Jeffrey N, who sale 1,354 shares at the price of $113.57 back on Nov 22. After this action, Braun Jeffrey N now owns 11,634 shares of Allegion plc, valued at $153,771 using the latest closing price.

Stone John H, the President and CEO of Allegion plc, purchase 12,500 shares at $104.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Stone John H is holding 64,535 shares at $1,305,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.96 for the present operating margin

+40.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegion plc stands at +14.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.14. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allegion plc (ALLE), the company’s capital structure generated 233.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.98. Total debt to assets is 55.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegion plc (ALLE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.