Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.

The public float for ALKS is 161.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALKS on April 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 29.18. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALKS’s Market Performance

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.18% gain in the past month and a 9.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Daglio David Angelo Jr., who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Nov 14. After this action, Daglio David Angelo Jr. now owns 80,000 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $815,734 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sale 7,474 shares at $28.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 21,035 shares at $211,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.