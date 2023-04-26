Alight Inc. (ALIT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) has decreased by -3.73 when compared to last closing price of 9.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is $14.07, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 363.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on April 26, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT’s stock has seen a -2.90% decrease for the week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month and a -1.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for ALIT’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Alight Inc. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., who sale 28,562,652 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. now owns 57,028 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $248,780,699 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Management Associat, the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 28,562,652 shares at $8.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Blackstone Management Associat is holding 57,028 shares at $248,780,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.