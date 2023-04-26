Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has surged by 6.52 when compared to previous closing price of 0.67, but the company has seen a 4.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $1.63, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on April 26, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA’s stock has seen a 4.72% increase for the week, with a 11.83% rise in the past month and a -1.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.19% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 43.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6178. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -331.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.