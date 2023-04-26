Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AFL stock has gone down by -1.67%, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly plunge of -9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 10.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.93.

The public float for AFL is 563.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On April 26, 2023, AFL’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 66.08, but the company has seen a -1.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AFL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.41. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $64.45 back on Apr 03. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 19,269 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $32,225 using the latest closing price.

LAKE CHARLES D II, the Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 22,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LAKE CHARLES D II is holding 53,925 shares at $1,568,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.