Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 36.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $395.34, which is $29.01 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On April 26, 2023, ADBE’s average trading volume was 2.94M shares.

ADBE) stock’s latest price update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 377.34. However, the company has seen a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Adobe Is One of the Better ‘Growth+Profit Stories in Software’

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE’s stock has fallen by -2.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.43% and a quarterly rise of 2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for ADBE’s stock, with a 4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.18. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from WARNOCK JOHN E, who sale 672 shares at the price of $378.94 back on Apr 20. After this action, WARNOCK JOHN E now owns 378,965 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $254,647 using the latest closing price.

WARNOCK JOHN E, the Director of Adobe Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $357.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that WARNOCK JOHN E is holding 378,965 shares at $536,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.