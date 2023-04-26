Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ADMP stock has gone down by -10.68%, with a monthly decline of -29.17% and a quarterly plunge of -57.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.42% for ADMP’s stock, with a -61.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADMP is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADMP is $1.50, The public float for ADMP is 148.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of ADMP on April 26, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.09. However, the company has experienced a -10.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -43.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -27.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0999. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -49.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89. Equity return is now at value -424.00, with -148.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.