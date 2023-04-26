AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock Experiences -8.31% Monthly Change

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has gone down by -6.40% for the week, with a -8.31% drop in the past month and a -33.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for ABCL’s stock, with a -34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABCL is $28.11, which is $21.38 above the current price. The public float for ABCL is 203.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on April 26, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.17. However, the company has seen a -6.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ABCL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 85,102 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $859,249 using the latest closing price.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the 10% Owner of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. is holding 55,844,391 shares at $2,292,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.