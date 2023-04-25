Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has seen a -4.68% decrease in the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a -2.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for YUMC is $70.61, which is $7.49 above the current price. The public float for YUMC is 404.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on April 25, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 61.55, but the company has seen a -4.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to YUMC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.97. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 10,707 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 53,268 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $663,834 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 12,018 shares at $62.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Wat Joey is holding 261,905 shares at $745,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.