Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has plunged by -1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 13.76, but the company has seen a -7.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Xerox CEO Cites Supply Chain and Product Mix Issues in Sharp Outlook Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is $13.20, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for XRX is 145.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRX on April 25, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has seen a -7.86% decrease for the week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month and a -20.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Xerox Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.14% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Palau Hernandez Margarita, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Nov 29. After this action, Palau Hernandez Margarita now owns 15,500 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $155,489 using the latest closing price.

Shanker Naresh, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 10,700 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Shanker Naresh is holding 11,094 shares at $183,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.