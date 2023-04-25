Wipro Limited (WIT): A Technical Analysis

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wipro Limited (WIT) is $4.90, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 1.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on April 25, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has increased by 3.63 when compared to last closing price of 4.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a 5.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a -8.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for WIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for WIT’s stock, with a -6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WIT, setting the target price at $4.87 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

WIT Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.91 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 17.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.74. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Limited (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.09. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.