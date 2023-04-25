WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.02relation to previous closing price of 42.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is $56.55, which is $12.92 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on April 25, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC’s stock has seen a 1.00% increase for the week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month and a -5.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for WSC’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.18. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.