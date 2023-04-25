Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WHR is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WHR is $151.17, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for WHR is 53.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume for WHR on April 25, 2023 was 792.24K shares.

WHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has decreased by -4.05 when compared to last closing price of 140.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/23 that Whirlpool Stock Is Upgraded. Cost Cuts Should Drive Margins Higher.

WHR’s Market Performance

WHR’s stock has fallen by -3.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.16% and a quarterly drop of -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Whirlpool Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for WHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WHR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

WHR Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.77. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Conley Christopher S, who sale 1,535 shares at the price of $147.20 back on Feb 14. After this action, Conley Christopher S now owns 2,384 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $225,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.