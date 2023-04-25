What Recent Market Trends Mean for Centogene N.V.’s (CNTG) Stock

In the past week, CNTG stock has gone up by 123.03%, with a monthly gain of 97.29% and a quarterly surge of 31.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.29% for Centogene N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 121.33% for CNTG stock, with a simple moving average of 36.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNTG is -0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is $2.50, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for CNTG is 10.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On April 25, 2023, CNTG’s average trading volume was 20.44K shares.

CNTG) stock’s latest price update

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 107.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.74. However, the company has experienced a 123.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTG reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CNTG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

CNTG Trading at 73.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +113.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTG rose by +123.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7363. In addition, Centogene N.V. saw 65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.74 for the present operating margin

+11.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centogene N.V. stands at -24.72. The total capital return value is set at -69.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.37. Equity return is now at value -156.80, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Based on Centogene N.V. (CNTG), the company’s capital structure generated 83.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.51. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.