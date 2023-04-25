Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is 13.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.75.

The public float for VOD is 2.47B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On April 25, 2023, VOD’s average trading volume was 7.10M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 11.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has seen a -2.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.09% gain in the past month and a -1.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for VOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.72% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.