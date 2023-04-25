Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vistra Corp. (VST) by analysts is $32.56, which is $8.79 above the current market price. The public float for VST is 379.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of VST was 3.79M shares.

VST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 23.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VST’s Market Performance

Vistra Corp. (VST) has seen a -2.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a 5.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for VST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for VST stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

VST Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VST fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, Vistra Corp. saw 1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VST starting from BURKE JAMES A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.05 back on Mar 23. After this action, BURKE JAMES A now owns 463,899 shares of Vistra Corp., valued at $120,250 using the latest closing price.

HELM SCOTT B, the Director of Vistra Corp., purchase 11,000 shares at $24.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that HELM SCOTT B is holding 369,201 shares at $271,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vistra Corp. stands at -6.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vistra Corp. (VST), the company’s capital structure generated 272.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.14. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 420.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vistra Corp. (VST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.