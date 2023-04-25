United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UIHC stock has gone down by -8.62%, with a monthly gain of 26.69% and a quarterly surge of 82.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.89% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for UIHC’s stock, with a 146.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) by analysts is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of UIHC was 721.38K shares.

UIHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) has jumped by 17.78 compared to previous close of 2.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at 33.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.32%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.42. Equity return is now at value -581.30, with -17.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.