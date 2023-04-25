Understanding the 1.43% Volatility Levels of Fiserv Inc.’s (FISV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, FISV stock has gone up by 0.16%, with a monthly gain of 5.58% and a quarterly surge of 11.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Fiserv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for FISV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is $128.55, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for FISV is 621.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FISV on April 25, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 116.96. However, the company has experienced a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.37. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Foskett Christopher M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $111.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, Foskett Christopher M now owns 97,665 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $999,000 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 13,059 shares at $116.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 0 shares at $1,515,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.