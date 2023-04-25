Under Armour Inc. (UA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is above average at 17.59x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UA is $12.33, The public float for UA is 182.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume of UA on April 25, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.32relation to previous closing price of 8.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

UA’s Market Performance

UA’s stock has fallen by -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.03% and a quarterly drop of -23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 30.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.