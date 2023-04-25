TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON)’s stock price has gone decline by -41.02 in comparison to its previous close of 1.78, however, the company has experienced a -42.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCON is 1.37.

The public float for TCON is 20.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On April 25, 2023, TCON’s average trading volume was 75.17K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stock saw a decrease of -42.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.54% for TCON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TCON, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

TCON Trading at -38.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -36.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -41.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8625. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 174,508 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Mar 09. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,324,508 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $240,821 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 344,918 shares at $7,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.