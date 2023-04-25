TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has dropped by -3.52 compared to previous close of 7.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.15x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TOP was 323.39K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP stock saw an increase of 13.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.21% and a quarterly increase of 37.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.55% for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.04% for TOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.33% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at 35.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 39.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.