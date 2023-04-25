Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toast Inc. (TOST) by analysts is $22.38, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 334.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TOST was 6.72M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 17.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

TOST’s Market Performance

Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.75% rise in the past month, and a -20.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

TOST Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 128,947 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Apr 19. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 128,947 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $2,291,130 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $17.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 78,761 shares at $592,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.