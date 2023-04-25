The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PTPI) Stock

The stock of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has gone up by 4.47% for the week, with a 310.41% rise in the past month and a 98.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 46.39% for PTPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 123.78% for PTPI’s stock, with a 33.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTPI on April 25, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 49.63 compared to its previous closing price of 3.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PTPI Trading at 160.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.12%, as shares surge +258.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 146.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40. Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.