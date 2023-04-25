The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB) Stock

The stock of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month and a -5.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for ENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for ENB’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 41.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENB on April 25, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 39.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

ENB Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.00. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.