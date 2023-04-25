The -7.99% Simple Moving Average of Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a -7.45% decrease in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a -7.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for VRNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for VRNS is 105.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNS on April 25, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.67 in comparison to its previous close of 24.51, however, the company has experienced a -7.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

VRNS Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Jan 05. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 72,410 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $35,670 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 24,400 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 490,351 shares at $500,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.