The -13.88% Decline of FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FDX stock has gone down by -2.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.18% and a quarterly surge of 18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for FedEx Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for FDX’s stock, with a 14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 20.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $255.15, which is $27.49 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 240.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FDX on April 25, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.30 in relation to previous closing price of 232.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that FedEx Combines Ground and Express Delivery Networks

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $285 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FDX, setting the target price at $222 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

FDX Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.73. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from GORMAN STEPHEN E, who purchase 1,080 shares at the price of $230.75 back on Apr 12. After this action, GORMAN STEPHEN E now owns 1,258 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $249,205 using the latest closing price.

SMITH FREDERICK W, the Chairman/CEO of FedEx Corporation, sale 131,755 shares at $232.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that SMITH FREDERICK W is holding 14,459,759 shares at $30,594,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.