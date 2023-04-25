Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) by analysts is $29.73, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.74% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TDOC was 4.01M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 27.79, however, the company has experienced a 8.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has risen by 8.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.26% and a quarterly rise of 1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for TDOC’s stock, with a -3.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

TDOC Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.07. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Apr 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 24,520 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $25.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 25,520 shares at $25,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -231.60, with -172.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.