Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has seen a -0.74% decrease in the past week, with a 5.81% gain in the past month, and a -14.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 6.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $22.14, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 293.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STWD on April 25, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 17.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.40. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.