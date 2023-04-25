Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.14 in comparison to its previous close of 33.11, however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by analysts is $33.00, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.53% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.40M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM’s stock has seen a 1.13% increase for the week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month and a 8.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for SFM’s stock, with a 10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

SFM Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.10. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Konat Nicholas, who sale 642 shares at the price of $33.27 back on Mar 22. After this action, Konat Nicholas now owns 111,214 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $21,359 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dan J, the Chief Store Operations Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 40,452 shares at $32.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Sanders Dan J is holding 8,241 shares at $1,317,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.