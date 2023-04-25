Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock Observes -2.20% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SIX stock has gone down by -8.26%, with a monthly decline of -2.60% and a quarterly plunge of -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for SIX’s stock, with a -2.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIX is $31.55, which is $8.35 above the current price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on April 25, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40 in relation to its previous close of 23.53. However, the company has experienced a -8.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

SIX Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 59,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $112,349 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 2,250 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 54,425 shares at $49,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.