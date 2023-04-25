SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SITC is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SITC is $14.69, which is $2.74 above the current price. The public float for SITC is 176.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITC on April 25, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

The stock of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 12.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has experienced a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.85% rise in the past month, and a -9.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for SITC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for SITC’s stock, with a -7.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITC reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SITC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SITC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SITC Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, SITE Centers Corp. saw -12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Cattonar John M, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Dec 27. After this action, Cattonar John M now owns 40,922 shares of SITE Centers Corp., valued at $149,743 using the latest closing price.

Lukes David R, the President & CEO of SITE Centers Corp., sale 310,797 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lukes David R is holding 1,164,513 shares at $5,155,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.00 for the present operating margin

+32.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp. stands at +30.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), the company’s capital structure generated 86.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.