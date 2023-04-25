Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has decreased by -1.96 when compared to last closing price of 3.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 26.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is $5.39, The public float for SVM is 169.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On April 25, 2023, SVM’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM’s stock has seen a -9.33% decrease for the week, with a -1.13% drop in the past month and a 2.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.19% for SVM’s stock, with a 21.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 11.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.