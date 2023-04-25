Should You Invest in Target Corporation (TGT) Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TGT is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGT is $182.37, which is $17.12 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 459.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for TGT on April 25, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

TGT stock's latest price update

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.09relation to previous closing price of 162.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that From meme stocks to empty shelves: The top 5 reasons Bed Bath & Beyond failed

TGT’s Market Performance

Target Corporation (TGT) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.01% gain in the past month and a -0.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for TGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for TGT’s stock, with a 1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $163 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TGT, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TGT Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.32. In addition, Target Corporation saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIU DON H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $167.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, LIU DON H now owns 53,078 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $1,002,000 using the latest closing price.

LIU DON H, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $165.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that LIU DON H is holding 59,078 shares at $990,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Corporation (TGT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.