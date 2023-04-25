Should You Invest in ING Groep N.V. (ING) Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ING is $16.66, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.73B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on April 25, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ING) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has surged by 1.01 when compared to previous closing price of 12.90, but the company has seen a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.80% rise in the past month, and a -4.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.