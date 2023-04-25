Should You Invest in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Now?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HUBB is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUBB is $238.88, which is -$16.22 below the current market price. The public float for HUBB is 53.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBB on April 25, 2023 was 418.47K shares.

HUBB) stock’s latest price update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB)’s stock price has plunge by 11.11relation to previous closing price of 232.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBB’s Market Performance

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has seen a 10.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.13% gain in the past month and a 12.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for HUBB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for HUBB’s stock, with a 12.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUBB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $205 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBB reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $254. The rating they have provided for HUBB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to HUBB, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

HUBB Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.96. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from Bakker Gerben, who sale 9,350 shares at the price of $240.80 back on Feb 03. After this action, Bakker Gerben now owns 37,801 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $2,251,471 using the latest closing price.

Sperry William R, the Executive VP and CFO of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 18,878 shares at $239.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Sperry William R is holding 46,292 shares at $4,524,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hubbell Incorporated stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.76. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.