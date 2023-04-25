Should You Invest in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.55.

The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ABBV on April 25, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 162.41. However, the company has seen a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

ABBV’s Market Performance

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has seen a 1.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.65% gain in the past month and a 10.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for ABBV’s stock, with a 8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ABBV Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.66. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Sorg Elaine K., who sale 7,499 shares at the price of $161.67 back on Apr 17. After this action, Sorg Elaine K. now owns 35,330 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $1,212,338 using the latest closing price.

Sorg Elaine K., the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of AbbVie Inc., sale 15,002 shares at $160.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Sorg Elaine K. is holding 42,829 shares at $2,400,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.