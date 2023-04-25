SHF Holdings Inc.’s (SHFS) Stock: A 13.82% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has gone up by 18.75% for the week, with a 16.33% rise in the past month and a -55.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.14% for SHFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.82% for SHFS’s stock, with a -87.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHFS is $1.50, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for SHFS is 3.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHFS on April 25, 2023 was 306.63K shares.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHFS Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5036. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -67.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc. stands at -370.60. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.