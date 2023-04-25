Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNTI is $4.67, which is $3.54 above the current price. The public float for SNTI is 25.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNTI on April 25, 2023 was 81.32K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SNTI) stock’s latest price update

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI)’s stock price has soared by 18.15 in relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNTI’s Market Performance

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has experienced a 13.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a -42.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for SNTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for SNTI’s stock, with a -41.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNTI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

SNTI Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI rose by +13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0897. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1647.90 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senti Biosciences Inc. stands at -1358.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.