Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is $58.46, which is $11.92 above the current market price. The public float for ST is 152.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ST on April 25, 2023 was 934.64K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ST) stock’s latest price update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST)’s stock price has plunge by -6.39relation to previous closing price of 47.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

ST’s Market Performance

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has experienced a -5.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month, and a -3.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for ST stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ST, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

ST Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.56. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from COTE JEFFREY J, who sale 41,816 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, COTE JEFFREY J now owns 141,024 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $1,881,720 using the latest closing price.

Freve Maria G, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 867 shares at $41.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Freve Maria G is holding 6,729 shares at $36,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.78 for the present operating margin

+29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 137.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.93. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.