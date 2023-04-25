Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STX is $62.22, which is $5.21 above the current price. The public float for STX is 205.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on April 25, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 56.42. However, the company has seen a -11.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a -11.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.45% drop in the past month, and a -9.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for STX’s stock, with a -9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to STX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

STX Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.42. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.