Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has gone down by -49.51% for the week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month and a -23.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.23% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.88% for SCLX’s stock, with a -17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for SCLX is 83.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCLX on April 25, 2023 was 660.42K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has decreased by -29.31 when compared to last closing price of 10.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -49.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCLX Trading at -22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.43%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -49.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 81.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.