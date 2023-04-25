Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SANA is $10.00, which is $4.97 above than the current price. The public float for SANA is 169.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.93% of that float. The average trading volume of SANA on April 25, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SANA) stock’s latest price update

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.01relation to previous closing price of 5.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA’s stock has fallen by -10.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.77% and a quarterly rise of 9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.75% for Sana Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.41% for SANA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SANA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

SANA Trading at 30.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +55.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc. saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The total capital return value is set at -37.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 21.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 13.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.