Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 63.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Royal Caribbean Beats Earnings Estimates and Signals Strong Bookings

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCL is $79.92, which is $16.05 above the current price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on April 25, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stock saw an increase of -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.07% and a quarterly increase of -1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for RCL’s stock, with a 16.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to RCL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RCL Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Mar 06. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 29,265 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $446,149 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 13,600 shares at $58.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,064,632 shares at $791,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.