Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has dropped by -1.27 compared to previous close of 99.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is 12.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RY is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is $103.51, which is $6.47 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On April 25, 2023, RY’s average trading volume was 884.39K shares.

RY’s Market Performance

RY stock saw an increase of -1.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.49% and a quarterly increase of -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Royal Bank of Canada (RY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for RY’s stock, with a 2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RY Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.53. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.