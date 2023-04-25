Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, RIO stock has gone down by -6.86%, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly plunge of -18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for RIO’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIO is $82.68, which is $9.63 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for RIO on April 25, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has dropped by -0.19 compared to previous close of 64.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

RIO Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.66. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.